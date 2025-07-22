New Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 dev won't say exactly what happened in the 10 years since Helldivers 2 boss bought it at Paradox, just that "we basically started again": "The two games are not alike"
Perpetually undead
While I'm sure having a stranger's teeth plunged into your neck and waking up as a frightfully gorgeous vampire person is a harrowing experience in its own right, you have to admit, the developers behind Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 haven't had the easiest time, either. I'm not surprised that The Chinese Room, which recently left Sumo Digital to operate independently, doesn't want to discuss it.
As the story with many games stuck in perpetual limbo goes, Bloodlines 2 was supposed to come out a few years ago. Helldivers 2 boss Shams Jorjani was originally involved in signing the game to Paradox while he was an executive there in 2016, but the game has skipped milestones since then like a pebble across lakewater: it was going to come out in 2019, then it was delayed in 2020, then it was delayed indefinitely, exhumed in 2023, and, finally, it's meant to come out at some point this year. In a new Game Informer interview, currently available only to subscribers, creative director Alex Skidmore is vague about the moments in between.
"The two games are not alike," Skidmore says about the Bloodlines 2 Paradox started with and the one it has now. "We have the code base and everything, but we basically started again because we had a very different vision, I think."
"There's more visceral combat," he explains, though "we share Seattle," Skidmore says of Bloodlines 2's Christmastime location. "Some of the art we used to give us a sort of leap forward."
But "we very much wanted to make it our own game," Skidmore concludes. Sounds good, Mr. Bloodlines – I'm happy as long as I can play it.
Helldivers 2 boss signed the long-awaited Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines 2 at a different company - 10 years later, he's still hoping it "sticks the landing."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.