New Metroidvania channels Hollow Knight so hard it should almost come with a Fair Use law blurb, gets 71% positive Steam reviews because it "feels like a copy of Hollow Knight"

As fans continue to wait for news of Silksong , a new Metroidvania emerges and it looks suspiciously like Hollow Knight - even though it's most definitely not.

Earlier this month, a hand-drawn 2D platformer dubbed Deviator dropped - and players have been pointing out its resemblance to fellow Metroidvania Hollow Knight since. The game, standing as developer Gami Studio's debut title, follows a similar formula - take on shadowy foes and explore meticulously crafted areas with danger always close behind as you progress. Thanks to such similarities, Deviator's "Mostly Positive" reviews are a mixed bag.

Positive reviews praise Deviator's likeness to Hollow Knight - after all, if you love the iconic 2017 gem then why wouldn't you want something new yet familiar? One such review calls the new game "a literal HK clone," but explains that despite seeming like an "illegal copy" of Hollow Knight, Deviator also "feels like a sequel" that's "very promising." Another reads, "If you've played Hollow Knight, you'll most likely love this one as well."

DEVIATOR Early Access Release Trailer - Available on Steam on August 2nd! - YouTube Watch On

On the other hand, negative reviews criticize Deviator for being too similar. One describes how the game "feels like a copy of Hollow Knight and Nine Sols, going on to write "I don't know how to feel about this, it just doesn't feel right I think." Other critical comments state how it's "clear to all of us this is based mostly on Hollow Knight" and that "you simply CAN NOT get past" the similarities between the two Metroidvanias.

Overall, Deviator boasts 71% positive Steam reviews - not too bad considering the various valid critiques and undeniable resemblance to Hollow Knight. If you can look further than the similarities yourself and want to find out why some players refer to Deviator as their "Silksong fix," you can snag the new Metroidvania right now for just $6.29 while it's in early access.

