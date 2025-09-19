"My producer will get really mad if he hears this": Nier creator Yoko Taro says "how slow I am" defines his writing style, but he's "sneaky" enough to get away with the consequences

Nier creator Yoko Taro says he's actually a slow writer, but he's "sneaky" enough to get away with the usual consequences by "creating situations where my writing is essential" – a tactic he admits his "producer will get really mad" about if he finds out…Let's hope his producer isn't reading this.

In a new interview with Archipel on YouTube (below), Yoko – who served as director on Nier Replicant, Automata, and Drakengard – says "how slow I am" is the thing that "would define my writing style the most." However, he quickly adds, "I have a trick for that, though."

The legendary director is clearly aware that a slower writing speed could be detrimental to him, as he explains: "If you're simply slow, then you don't get new writing opportunities or you get sided out of projects." That's not how he approaches things, however.

A look at Yoko Taro's writing process - Interview - YouTube Watch On

"I'm sneaky in the way that I'm good at creating situations where my writing is essential, but I'm just late at it. I usually start off by showing quick progress, then I gradually get slower and slower," he admits. "Admittedly, it's a bit unfair, but this is my method. I used the time I gain that way to polish my writing. My producer will get really mad if he hears this…"

Unfortunately for Yoko, it does seem pretty likely that his producer is going to find out now that he's proclaimed it in a YouTube video. But hey, no one can argue with his results, so perhaps he'll be able to continue at his usual pace regardless.

Nier Automata’s infamously quirky creator Yoko Taro has been an enigma for years, and now the legendary RPG veteran is getting an entire book filled with interviews that are sure to be unmissable.