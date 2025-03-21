Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hans Capon actor wants another sequel, and even though he's already got his own ideas, he thinks "Warhorse will smash it" regardless: "They never get it wrong"

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 's Hans Capon actor Luke Dale is already hoping for another game in Warhorse's action RPG series, and he's got a clear idea of what he wants to see in it, too.

Speaking in an interview with Dan Allen Gaming on YouTube (further below), Dale expresses his hopes for the series to continue long into the future, and when asked what he'd do with a potential third game if he was able to call the shots, he already has an answer in mind.

"If money wasn't a problem and time wasn't a problem, I'd take us to the Hussite Wars. I think that's an incredibly, incredibly rich part of history that not enough people know about," Dale says. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 takes place in Bohemia in 1403, while the real-life Hussite Wars began in 1419, so chronologically speaking, a third game could feasibly take place then (after a time skip, at least).

Lord Hans Capon Actor Luke Dale on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3 - YouTube Watch On

Dale thinks this idea "would be really difficult to do" with a game like Kingdom Come, however, "because it would require so much data." However, if it could be pulled off, "the stories that would come out of that, the weight, and the stakes, and all of the little bits of history that happened during that time would be astonishing," he believes.

In another recent interview with Dan Allen Gaming, Henry actor Tom McKay hinted that Warhorse has "a very good sense of what's happening next," so perhaps the studio already has a plan in place for a future installment? Regardless of whether the devs have the same idea as Dale, Hans Capon's actor is confident that if the studio works on another game, "Warhorse will smash it."

He continues: "Even if I'm not involved I'm sure they'll smash it, because they never get it wrong, it's all heart, it's all coming from passion, and that's why they don't fail, that's why they kill it, because it's not about money, it's not about money for them. [...] They're doing it from genuine passion."

