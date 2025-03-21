Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hans Capon actor wants another sequel, and even though he's already got his own ideas, he thinks "Warhorse will smash it" regardless: "They never get it wrong"

News
By published

Actor Luke Dale says Warhorse's games are "all heart"

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue
(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's Hans Capon actor Luke Dale is already hoping for another game in Warhorse's action RPG series, and he's got a clear idea of what he wants to see in it, too.

Speaking in an interview with Dan Allen Gaming on YouTube (further below), Dale expresses his hopes for the series to continue long into the future, and when asked what he'd do with a potential third game if he was able to call the shots, he already has an answer in mind.

"If money wasn't a problem and time wasn't a problem, I'd take us to the Hussite Wars. I think that's an incredibly, incredibly rich part of history that not enough people know about," Dale says. Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 takes place in Bohemia in 1403, while the real-life Hussite Wars began in 1419, so chronologically speaking, a third game could feasibly take place then (after a time skip, at least).

Lord Hans Capon Actor Luke Dale on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3 - YouTube Lord Hans Capon Actor Luke Dale on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 3 - YouTube
Watch On

Dale thinks this idea "would be really difficult to do" with a game like Kingdom Come, however, "because it would require so much data." However, if it could be pulled off, "the stories that would come out of that, the weight, and the stakes, and all of the little bits of history that happened during that time would be astonishing," he believes.

In another recent interview with Dan Allen Gaming, Henry actor Tom McKay hinted that Warhorse has "a very good sense of what's happening next," so perhaps the studio already has a plan in place for a future installment? Regardless of whether the devs have the same idea as Dale, Hans Capon's actor is confident that if the studio works on another game, "Warhorse will smash it."

He continues: "Even if I'm not involved I'm sure they'll smash it, because they never get it wrong, it's all heart, it's all coming from passion, and that's why they don't fail, that's why they kill it, because it's not about money, it's not about money for them. [...] They're doing it from genuine passion."

If you're playing Warhorse's latest action RPG, be sure to check out our guide to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2's best weapons.

See more PC Gaming News
Catherine Lewis
Catherine Lewis
News Writer

I'm one of GamesRadar+'s news writers, who works alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 star hints Warhorse already has "a very good sense of what's happening next," and says he'll play Henry "as long or as little as anybody wants me to"
Screenshots of Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2.
From blacksmith's forge to the king's court, Kingdom Come: Deliverance II lets you shape your medieval tale
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue
Working on Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 was "one of the most amazing and unusual acting challenges" for its lead character
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
"I was in that sound booth for over 500 hours": Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 actor says the RPG's 2.2 million word script made recording an absolute saga
Big in 2025 montage for Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 showing first-person sword combat, romance, a siege, and the cast of characters
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 is a bigger, better historical medieval RPG that could do for the Czech Republic what The Witcher has done for Poland
A group of bandits in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 look at the camera - about to menace Henry?
On The Radar: Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 coverage hub
Latest in Action RPGs
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hans Capon actor wants another sequel, and even though he's already got his own ideas, he thinks "Warhorse will smash it" regardless: "They never get it wrong"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds' first free title update is getting a showcase next week to unveil "a host" of new additions coming to the action RPG
Yasuke looking over the water to a shrine during sunset in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Assassin's Creed Shadows draws attention of Japan's Prime Minister, who says "defacing a shrine is out of the question" in real life, but politicians acknowledge "freedom of expression must be respected" in the game
Diablo 4 lunar event
Blizzard came up with Diablo 4's most powerful item modifiers at the last minute: "Literally, we had 2 weeks left in the development schedule"
Monster Hunter Wilds
Monster Hunter Wilds beat Monster Hunter World, Capcom's previous defining mega-hit, by 40% in US launch month sales
The First Berserker: Khazan screenshot showing the protagonist fighting a yeti
With lots of loot and focused levels and missions, Soulslike RPG The First Berserker: Khazan is giving me all the right Nioh vibes: "Players aren't required to grind to farm for decent items and make progress"
Latest in News
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
Alien: Earth gets "suspenseful" teaser in behind-closed-doors showcase of Noah Hawley’s new sci-fi show
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke
Joining the chorus of positive reviews, Baldur's Gate 3 developer says Assassin's Creed Shadows has the series' best combat "in years"
Severance season 2 trailer
Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming
Sydney Sweeney
A viral creepy Reddit story about a missing girl is being made into a thriller movie with Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney
The Summer Hikaru Died still
Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone
Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 dialogue
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 Hans Capon actor wants another sequel, and even though he's already got his own ideas, he thinks "Warhorse will smash it" regardless: "They never get it wrong"
More about action rpg
Monster Hunter Wilds

Monster Hunter Wilds' first free title update is getting a showcase next week to unveil "a host" of new additions coming to the action RPG
Cloudheim appearing in the Future Games Show Spring Showcase 2025

Master Cloudheim's chaotic physics based combat with up to three friends in this cooperative action RPG
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke

Joining the chorus of positive reviews, Baldur's Gate 3 developer says Assassin's Creed Shadows has the series' best combat "in years"
See more latest
Most Popular
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows protagonist Yasuke
Joining the chorus of positive reviews, Baldur's Gate 3 developer says Assassin's Creed Shadows has the series' best combat "in years"
Girls&#039; Frontline 2 screenshot
I didn’t expect this post-apocalyptic anime RPG to be a cozy game, but a new Girls’ Frontline 2 update is bringing the vibes
Xenomorph in Alien: Earth
Alien: Earth gets "suspenseful" teaser in behind-closed-doors showcase of Noah Hawley’s new sci-fi show
Batman and the Jason Todd Robin leap into action.
Sweet Tooth creator Jeff Lemire revisits the early days of Batman's second Robin, Jason Todd
Sydney Sweeney
A viral creepy Reddit story about a missing girl is being made into a thriller movie with Madame Web's Sydney Sweeney
Severance season 2 trailer
Silo and Severance season 2 may have scored over 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, but Apple is reportedly losing over $1 billion a year on streaming
The Summer Hikaru Died still
Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone
The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion
While Bethesda celebrates The Elder Scrolls 4: Oblivion's 19th birthday with a "Happy Anniversary" post, fans of the RPG had more in mind: "It would be perfect to... announce something"
Looking over the countryside in Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
"I don't think AI can take away our creative voices": Assassin's Creed Shadows Naoe actor thinks AI will only push people toward "human creativity"
Adam Scott as Mark Scout and Britt Lower as Helly Riggs during the Severance season 2 trailer.
Severance renewed for season 3 at Apple TV Plus, and Adam Scott has the perfect Lumon-style response