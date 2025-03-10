It took Skyrim players nearly 15 years to discover ingenious loot hack that completely changes the game and, uh, requires you to desecrate a couple corpses

Skyrim veterans are accustomed to a certain level of grime. Colossal dragons skulk around Tamriel, as do thieves, liars, and murderers, but none are quite as inconsiderate as you'll be after testing out this grave robber loot hack players just discovered.

"I JUST REALIZED THIS TRICK AND I'VE BEEN PLAYING SKYRIM FOR YEARS!!!" says a Reddit post by u/PibardoAnasheIinsta with 25,000 upvotes as of writing ("Gamerant article incoming," one comment with over 4,000 upvotes quips – as the writer of this GamesRadar+ article, I'd say they have good intuition).

"Has it ever happened to you that you enter a cave, loot the entire place and find yourself with the misfortune that you do not have more weight available to carry more things?" the post continues. "Well, NO MORE!! Find one of the bandits/skeletons you killed along the way, open its corpse and deposit all that damn extra weight."

Next, u/PibardoAnashelinsta says, perform some light necromancy on the body with conjuration, pilfer the loot, then scamper off to a nearby city like the shameful puppy you are.

"Upon arrival," the Reddit user continues, "the reanimated corpse will be in pieces next to you, with all your extra loot!"

One commenter adds that the trick "works like a charm with the Dead Thrall spell," which semi-permanently raises humanoid bodies to act as allies. "No timer running out, and if the body is killed again on the way, it won't disintegrate and can be reanimated again."

But other Skyrim players were less willing to engage in such crass scheming.

"Filthy necromancer," one popular comment scoffed. "You would desecrate the bodies of valiant Nord heroes solely to carry your loot?" Yeah, I guess so.