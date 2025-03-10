It took Skyrim players nearly 15 years to discover ingenious loot hack that completely changes the game and, uh, requires you to desecrate a couple corpses

News
By
published

This is a pretty good trick, if you can stomach it

Skyrim
(Image credit: Bethesda / Reddit, winwinwiintrr)

Skyrim veterans are accustomed to a certain level of grime. Colossal dragons skulk around Tamriel, as do thieves, liars, and murderers, but none are quite as inconsiderate as you'll be after testing out this grave robber loot hack players just discovered.

"I JUST REALIZED THIS TRICK AND I'VE BEEN PLAYING SKYRIM FOR YEARS!!!" says a Reddit post by u/PibardoAnasheIinsta with 25,000 upvotes as of writing ("Gamerant article incoming," one comment with over 4,000 upvotes quips – as the writer of this GamesRadar+ article, I'd say they have good intuition).

"Has it ever happened to you that you enter a cave, loot the entire place and find yourself with the misfortune that you do not have more weight available to carry more things?" the post continues. "Well, NO MORE!! Find one of the bandits/skeletons you killed along the way, open its corpse and deposit all that damn extra weight."

Next, u/PibardoAnashelinsta says, perform some light necromancy on the body with conjuration, pilfer the loot, then scamper off to a nearby city like the shameful puppy you are.

"Upon arrival," the Reddit user continues, "the reanimated corpse will be in pieces next to you, with all your extra loot!"

One commenter adds that the trick "works like a charm with the Dead Thrall spell," which semi-permanently raises humanoid bodies to act as allies. "No timer running out, and if the body is killed again on the way, it won't disintegrate and can be reanimated again."

But other Skyrim players were less willing to engage in such crass scheming.

"Filthy necromancer," one popular comment scoffed. "You would desecrate the bodies of valiant Nord heroes solely to carry your loot?" Yeah, I guess so.

Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef.

See more PC Gaming News
Ashley Bardhan
Ashley Bardhan
Senior Writer

Ashley is a Senior Writer at GamesRadar+. She's been a staff writer at Kotaku and Inverse, too, and she's written freelance pieces about horror and women in games for sites like Rolling Stone, Vulture, IGN, and Polygon. When she's not covering gaming news, she's usually working on expanding her doll collection while watching Saw movies one through 11.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Skyrim
Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef
Skyrim
New Skyrim lore just dropped, and it only costs $49 in the Bethesda store
First-person combat with a masked fighter in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 showing a visceral sword parry
Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 just got even better to me after watching this video showing NPCs scavenging and a dev explaining "nobles might ignore cheap items, but beggars will pick them up"
Skyrim cheats and console commands
Skyrim cheats and console commands to Godmode your way across Tamriel
Sneaking behind a guard at night in Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2
I underestimated Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 and now I've got to find 2,000 groschen or live as a criminal forever – all because of a stupid lute
Skyrim
Skyrim fan completes personal quest to yeet the entire RPG's map into Unreal Engine 5
Latest in Action RPGs
Skyrim
It took Skyrim players nearly 15 years to discover ingenious loot hack that completely changes the game and, uh, requires you to desecrate a couple corpses
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn stares into the camera, holding a sword in each hand.
After 423 hours and over 15,000 total deaths, Elden Ring player finally beats Shadow of the Erdtree without the upgrades FromSoftware urged everyone to use: "Never give up"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air
Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Oh no, Monster Hunter Wilds is so good that I'm already counting the days until its inevitable Master Rank expansion
Diablo 4 season 8 boss
Diablo 4 season 8 is revamping the boss ladder system with new mechanics and bosses, including one of the best from Diablo 3
Monster Hunter Wilds characters share a meal
Monster Hunter Wilds is slowly recovering from a rough PC launch, finally hitting 60% positive reviews on Steam – but some big issues remain
Latest in News
Skyrim
It took Skyrim players nearly 15 years to discover ingenious loot hack that completely changes the game and, uh, requires you to desecrate a couple corpses
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy hanging onto a vine as in Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date reportedly set for April after ESRB leak
Fallout
Fallout season 2’s dazzling and dystopian New Vegas is coming to life in a new leaked video
an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc
An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
More about action rpg
Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree final boss Radahn stares into the camera, holding a sword in each hand.

After 423 hours and over 15,000 total deaths, Elden Ring player finally beats Shadow of the Erdtree without the upgrades FromSoftware urged everyone to use: "Never give up"
Monster Hunter Wilds trailer screenshot showing a young woman with long blonde hair tied back into a ponytail smiling slightly, pumping her left fist in the air

Monster Hunter Wilds' Gemma actor requests "tips for beginners" from fans of Capcom's action RPG as it's the "first MH game that I've ever played"
Fallout

Fallout season 2’s dazzling and dystopian New Vegas is coming to life in a new leaked video
See more latest
Most Popular
Fallout
Fallout season 2’s dazzling and dystopian New Vegas is coming to life in a new leaked video
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Indy hanging onto a vine as in Raiders of the Lost Ark
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PS5 release date reportedly set for April after ESRB leak
an ai chatbot plays a modded verion of pokemon red and jumps down a ledge to talk to an npc
An AI's mission to 'teach' itself Pokemon Red is going as well as you think - after escaping Cerulean City after tens of hours, it went right on back
Jay, Silent Bob, Archie, Betty and Veronica.
Snootch to the nooch! Mallrats director Kevin Smith is writing an Archie Comics/Jay and Silent Bob crossover
Pokemon Legends Z-A screenshot showing Mega Charizard
Pokemon Legends Z-A's visuals aren't "great" say former Nintendo marketing leads, but hope Switch 2 could allow Game Freak to "go back to the drawing board" and add more detail to future RPGs
Diego Luna as Cassian Andor
The first three episodes of the best Star Wars show are now available to watch for free ahead of the Andor season 2 premiere
Anthony Mackie in Captain America: Brave New World
Brave New World box office crosses milestone for Captain America movies, even though it still might not break even
Michael Bay
Michael Bay and James Cameron had a call to commiserate over the state of the movie industry: "No one can greenlight anything anymore"
Death Stranding 2
Hideo Kojima says he'll "apologize beforehand" for Death Stranding 2 moments with Troy Baker's Higgs which are "so ridiculous" that "you'll probably throw the controller"
Mio and Zoe holding a dragon during the trailer for Split Fiction.
Split Fiction blows It Takes Two out of the water by selling 1 million copies in 2 days, becoming Hazelight's fastest selling game ever