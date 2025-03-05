Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef

News
By
published

Is that... a shoulder? Or a butt?

Skyrim
(Image credit: Bethesda)

A whopping 13 years have passed since Bethesda Game Studios released The Elder Scrolls' most monumental entry to date, Skyrim, and fans are still uncovering the RPG's mysteries – with "human flesh" being no exception.

Yes, that human flesh – the very ingredient you salvage from the bodies of dead Falmer, only to chuck it out of your inventory as it takes up 0.3 of your carry weight and isn't worth many Septims. A recent Reddit thread has sparked interest in the meaty item, with the poster simply writing that fans "need to talk about Human Flesh," because "what cut of human" is it, really? "There appears to be a bone protruding at an odd angle, maybe a rib?"

There does indeed, but fellow players don't think it indicates the ingredient is part of a human rib. "Looks like a shoulder tbh," speculates one fan. Another echoes a similar thought, stating that it could be "maybe thigh or shoulder" as "the protruding bone looks like it connects to a ball-and-socket joint." Elsewhere, someone comments that the human flesh "looks like a pectoral muscle, a shoulder and the beginning of an arm bone."

We need to talk about Human Flesh from r/skyrim

Despite the disgusting visual, they've got a solid point, and they're certainly not alone in the shoulder guess department. Not everyone is sticking to theorizing what kind of cut of human meat the ingredient could be, however. "How about the fact it looks near identical to raw beef," questions one player, posting a side-by-side comparison of the flesh and beef in-game – and yep, they might as well be the same exact item.

So, are Skyrim markets in the business of cannibalism, selling human meat off as raw beef – or are the people dying for the human flesh ingredient simply suspiciously cow-shaped? I'm going to go with neither and say Bethesda repurposed its meat asset for both, but I'd be lying if I said I didn't love the deep-dive into human flesh and what part of the body it's from. As for myself, I'm going to go with glutes.

After 12 years, the modders merging Morrowind and Skyrim say their project would "come out faster" if "we were all working with Bethesda," but it would be "much worse"

See more PC Gaming News
Anna Koselke
Anna Koselke
Staff Writer

After spending years with her head in various fantastical realms' clouds, Anna studied English Literature and then Medieval History at the University of Edinburgh, going on to specialize in narrative design and video game journalism as a writer. She has written for various publications since her postgraduate studies, including Dexerto, Fanbyte, GameSpot, IGN, PCGamesN, and more. When she's not frantically trying to form words into coherent sentences, she's probably daydreaming about becoming a fairy druid and befriending every animal or she's spending a thousand (more) hours traversing the Underdark in Baldur's Gate 3. If you spot her away from her PC, you'll always find Anna with a fantasy book, a handheld video game console of some sort, and a Tamagotchi or two on hand.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Skyrim
New Skyrim lore just dropped, and it only costs $49 in the Bethesda store
Bethesda
Skyrim's foremost geographer uses weather stats to explain how it actually feels to live in each of the iconic RPG's cities
Skyrim
Skyrim artist secretly worked to save the RPG's ugly werewolves from getting cut before taking a demo to Todd Howard and getting a big reaction: "This is f***ing awesome"
Skyrim
Skyrim fan completes personal quest to yeet the entire RPG's map into Unreal Engine 5
a view of the steep slopes of blighttown
FromSoftware proves it's been the master of asset reuse for over a decade as a modder discovers Dark Souls' Blighttown is made of just "10 bits of wood"
Skyrim
Skyrim Special Edition accounted for 65% of all Nexus Mods downloads last month, proving that the wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 is nothing more than a skill issue
Latest in The Elder Scrolls
Skyrim
Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef
The Elder Scrolls 6
The Elder Scrolls 6 NPC auction raises $85,000 as mystery bidder snags the win from a dedicated group of RPG enthusiasts
Modder leading 13-year effort to remake Oblivion in Skyrim isn't worried about an official remake: "The fact Skyblivion is nearly in a releasable state is a miracle"
Elder Scrolls map
Former Skyrim animator says "gameplay is the most important thing" for The Elder Scrolls 6
Bethesda
Skyrim's foremost geographer uses weather stats to explain how it actually feels to live in each of the iconic RPG's cities
A screenshot of the trailer for the upcoming PC game, The Elder Scrolls 6.
The Elder Scrolls 6 sleuths use Starfield math to narrow down the Skyrim sequel's potential release window, and sorry folks, it's still looking like it's ages away
Latest in News
Skyrim
Skyrim is still an all-time great for asset reuse: this hunk of human flesh could be some poor guard's glute, or probably just a piece of repurposed beef
best zombie games
"Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us": Asked about The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says "this could be it"
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Persona 5 Royal screenshot
Sega outlines plan to "strengthen" Persona, Yakuza, and Sonic studios, says "Atlus is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas"
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still on track for 2025, Black Panther actor claims: "We're thinking like a Christmas situation"
More about the elder scrolls
The Elder Scrolls 6

The Elder Scrolls 6 NPC auction raises $85,000 as mystery bidder snags the win from a dedicated group of RPG enthusiasts

Modder leading 13-year effort to remake Oblivion in Skyrim isn't worried about an official remake: "The fact Skyblivion is nearly in a releasable state is a miracle"
XGIMI Elfin Flip projector on a coffee table with a TV in the background

Can a projector replace a TV? Here's everything I've learned after years of trying to build my own living room theatre
See more latest
Most Popular
Terraria art showing a short-haired blond man sitting atop a grassy field in metal armor, colorful slimes on either side of him
Terraria is forever: look no further than its go-to mod tool, which just hit an all-time Steam peak ahead of surely, for real, definitely final update 1.4.5
best zombie games
"Don't bet on there being more of Last of Us": Asked about The Last of Us 3, Naughty Dog's Neil Druckmann says "this could be it"
Liam Neeson in The Phantom Menace
"Wise mentor" or "awful Jedi"? Star Wars fans are debating if Qui-Gon Jinn is to blame for Anakin's turn to the dark side
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows devs added a Canon Mode removing RPG choices after Odyssey fans "expressed their disappointment" over not having a "definitive" story
Persona 5 Royal screenshot
Sega outlines plan to "strengthen" Persona, Yakuza, and Sonic studios, says "Atlus is an important studio for us to expand Japanese IPs overseas"
Bambi in The Reckoning
Bambi decapitates a man, chases victims through the woods, and ruins your childhood in new trailer for twisted horror from the creators of Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra
Marvel 1943: Rise of Hydra is still on track for 2025, Black Panther actor claims: "We're thinking like a Christmas situation"
Bullet Train Explosion on Netflix
Upcoming Netflix movie is like the Speed sequel we never got, and it’s coming next month
FBI: Most Wanted
Two popular FBI spin-off shows have been canceled, and unhappy fans think it's "a big mistake"
Haikyu
How to watch Haikyuu in order (anime series and movies)