Elden Ring pacifist beats the game without harming any of the RPG's 200+ bosses, leaving the community to wonder: "When do we get to a point where there's nothing else to do?"

A popular Elden Ring streamer has finally beaten every single boss in the game in a run for the first time ever… without hitting any of them.

Skumnut is one of the more prolific names when it comes to Elden Ring, as they have been playing the game at an uncapped New Game + 1000, not only beating the bosses in FromSoftware's game at the ridiculously high level, but also beating the entire game like that… without taking a single hit.

This feat was done using the Briar Set armor, which is adorned with thorns, and thanks to that will deal damage to enemies if you touch them while dodge rolling. On top of that, there's the Rupture Crystal Tear which can be used in the Flask of Wondrous Physick and allows you to blow up once per fight. You may have seen the description of the feat and assumed "oh they'll just use summons," but Skumnut says "I don't really like summons personally" and that they won't use them "unless I have to" or "for times' sake."

You can watch this run in full thanks to a new Lord of the Rings-length YouTube video on the Skumnut channel.

when do we get to a point where theres nothing else to do https://t.co/nL9TJsQ2zlJuly 19, 2025

Naturally, this feat is a massive one in the pantheon of Elden Ring challenge runs, to the point where some – like Twitter user @rannisfang – ask: "When do we get to a point where there's nothing else to do?" Of course, the answer is never, as I'm sure someone will find a way to beat the game without getting hit at level 1 using some weird control method that no one has previously thought up, like a grape nailed to a bottle cap or something.

