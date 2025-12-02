When does the Elden Ring Nightreign Forsake Hollows update release?

The Elden Ring Nightreign Forsaken Hollows release times are a bit confusing, with the major update coming out at completely different times around the world depending on your platform. For console players, it's relatively simple as The Forsaken Hollows launches at midnight in your local time zone (unless you're in North or South America). For Steam players, it's getting a simultaneous release, so you just need to find out when 8AM Japan Standard Time on December 4 is for you.

It's worth mentioning that pre-loading does not seem to be available for this update, so the release times listed below are when the update will go live on storefronts and not when you will be able to play. You may also need to download the update manually, as explained in this official page.

Nightreign Forsaken Hollows release times for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One

(Image credit: Bandai Namco)

For console players, The Forsaken Hollows update for Elden Ring Nightreign will become available to download and play at midnight on December 4 in your region, except in the Americas where it will be playable by midnight EST. That means those in the west coast US in the PST time zone will be able to start playing Elden Ring Nightreign at 9PM on December 3 while those in Brazil's BRT time zone will have to wait until 2AM on December 4.