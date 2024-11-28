Dragon Age The Veilguard player makes the number one dating mistake and pecks fan-favorite love interest’s face off with giant bird head

Dragon Age The Veilguard offers a bunch of pretty elves, dwarves, and guys with mustaches to kiss, as long as you don't fumble your relationship with them. And I'd say that piercing a potential love interest's face with a foot-long crow's beak — as one Dragon Age player did recently — counts as a fumble.

"I started Harding's romance, but forgot that I had [my playable character's custom] Appearance switched on for cutscenes," Dragon Age community council member Harry Gray writes on Twitter .

In the clip Gray shares, Rook wears a gigantic crow head with feathers like an oil slick. The helm's eyes are small and jaundiced. Its beak is so large, I'm worried it could bite through all of my apartment's electrical wiring in one go.

In short, the bird head is a cool, ridiculous helmet, though it's not exactly an aphrodisiac.

But Harding, in Gray's video, finds it in her heart to look past the abomination. The dwarven scout, who is quickly becoming a fan-favorite romance option, tells Rook in a hushed voice that "I could kiss you right now. I'm going to kiss you right now." So romantic. So pure!

Harding leans in, gazing at Rook with stars in her eyes. She finally gets close to Rook's lips, and the tension is as thick as putty. Then, Harding gets her entire face punctured by Rook's submarine-sized beak. Way to kill the vibe, Rook.

"Tears streaming down my face as I try to stop laughing," Gray says about the clip on Twitter . Dating is so hard these days.

