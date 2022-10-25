Even Maisie Williams thinks Game of Thrones "fell off" at the end

Game of Thrones actor Maisie Williams has echoed the views of millions by saying the hit HBO show "fell off" by the end of its run. Williams, who played Arya Stark across all eight seasons, revealed on a Twitch stream with her brother that she rewatched the entire series again and noticed a dip in quality in later seasons.

"You know, I rewatched it all recently. It definitely fell off at the end," Williams said (H/T AV Club), "But it started really strong. I was heartbroken when Ned died, and I knew it was coming. For the first time, I could really feel the story."

For many, William’s words won’t come as a surprise. Game of Thrones season 8 – its final season – was largely seen as disappointing thanks to its shorter season length, rushed finale, and erratic character decisions.

While the show is now shorthand for a disappointing finale, its prequel series House of the Dragon has restored much of the goodwill that Game of Thrones found in its heyday. It’s those golden years that House of the Dragon season 2 will try to emulate, with showrunner Ryan Condal telling The Sunday Times (opens in new tab) that the next season will feature a pace closer to the classic "middle run" of Thrones.

As for Williams, there’s every chance she could return to Westeros. A Game of Thrones sequel series, focused on Kit Harington’s Jon Snow, is reportedly in the works. No other casting has been announced, however.

House of the Dragon isn’t expected to return until 2024. In the meantime, here are all the new TV shows you can look forward to.