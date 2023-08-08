Upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off Snow most likely won't include a fan-favorite character, judging by the latest update.

The series is set to focus on – you guessed it – Jon Snow, and will be set after the events of the notorious Game of Thrones season 8, making it something of a sequel. Kit Harington will reprise his role as Jon Snow himself (AKA Aegon Targaryen, you might remember).

Liam Cunningham, who played Davos Seaworth in the fantasy show, has given a disappointing sign that he won't be part of the new series, however. "I did send [Kit] a text saying, 'Better Call Davos,'" Cunningham told Den of Geek (before the SAG-AFTRA actors' strike). "I haven’t heard anything back."

He added: "You probably know more than I do." It does sound like he'd be open to returning, however: "I wish them the best to whoever's involved in it, and if the check is big enough, I might even show up again!"

Davos ended season 8 as a member of King Bran's Small Council. Considering Jon Snow went north beyond the Wall at the end of the series, it's not a complete surprise that Davos probably won't show up in Snow, unless the spin-off is also set to check in on King's Landing.

House of the Dragon season 2 is currently still filming in the UK and, judging by set photos, it's set to feature a Wall-related departure from the books.

