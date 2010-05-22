Game music of the day: Super Mario Galaxy

Welcome to GamesRadar's daily blast of all things pertaining to the ever-growing field of game music. Each post will introduce new sounds, games, composers and fan-made remixes of gaming's greatest aural achievements.

May 21, 2010

Game: Super Mario Galaxy

Song: Purple Coins

Composer: Koji Kondo, Mahito Yokota



Above: Purple Coins from Super Mario Galaxy

Super Mario Galaxy arrives to save your Wii in just 48 hours. We've already heaped ourhighest praisesonto the game, and to further celebrate its bountiful joy we're sharing two top-notch tracks from the 2007 original. Galaxy 1 and Galaxy 2 both feature stunning orchestral scores that shame every other game on the platform, and these two songs are the best.

Up first we have the music that plays while you attempt to collect the elusive Purple Coins. It's a song you rarely hear, but when you do it's usually alongside the most intense, palm-sliming levels in the game. The soaring strings make you want to just leap out the window and fly away to the Mushroom Kingdom - a feeling that's been entirely absent from most our lives since we passed into (and through) adolesence.

The other choice is obvious. Though it's technically for "Good Egg Galaxy," this song has become the default tune associated with Mario Galaxy, and for good reason. It's played early in the game, so you're hit over the head with a rich, deeply touching piece of orchestra almost right out of the gate. Within mere minutes you know Mario Galaxy is going to be something different, something special. Never before has a Mario soundtrack been treated with such reverence.

Oh what the hell, here's another one. There's no end to our love for Mario Galaxy. Now if you'll excuse me, I have stars to collect.



