Game music of the day: Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Game: Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Song: Professor Layton's Theme

Composer: Tomohito Nishiura



Above: Professor Layton's Theme from Professor Layton and the Curious Village

Professor Layton is a classy man, so it's no surprise that his theme is classy too. Professor Layton's theme embodies his character perfectly - effortlessly refined without being pretentious, lively and vibrantbut stillpoised and collected. You can just imagine the professor traveling briskly about St. Mystere, putting the pieces of its mystery together while still taking the time to enjoy a hot cup of Assam tea. What makes Professor Layton a superb sleuth is that he knows how totiptoe the line between sneakiness and propriety, and this song definitely emotes that careful chase of clues.

And just when you thought it couldn't get any classier, the Professor Layton and the Curious Village OSTthat was released in Japanalso includes a brilliant live version:



Above: Live version of Professor Layton's Theme

Ah, those strings! The melodyhints at a bit of sadness at the beginning, butit quickly picks up, and midway through there's a fabulouslyplayful flute bit. Percussive sections add a sense of danger, but it's nothing the professor and Luke can't handle.

Jul 27, 2010



Purple Coins music by Koji Kondo and Mahito Yokota



2AM theme by Nagata, Tanaka and Minegishi



Far Away by Jose Gonzalez