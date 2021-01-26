Best Shots review - Future State: Batman/Superman #1 a quality outing for the World's Finest

Gene Luen Yang takes us to the very beginning of the Magistrate's reign in Future State Batman/Superman #1, a story that focuses on the impact of a surveillance state and the lengths kids will go to maintain their privacy.

Future State: Batman/Superman #1 credits Written by Gene Luen Yang

Art by Ben Oliver and Arif Pranto

Lettering by Tom Napolitano

Published by DC

'Rama Rating: 9 out of 10

Yang returns to the Superman franchise with Future State: Batman/Superman #1 to tackle privacy with a laser focus, juggling Batman's proclivity for the shadows with the proud and transparent Superman. The choice to place this at the very beginning of 'Future State' justifies the uncomfortable fact that this is one of way too many Bat-books, showing us a Gotham struggling to escape from an ever-tightening net.

(Image credit: DC)

Ben Oliver's artwork here is textured, with a classically painted quality that really shines for the issue's central face morphing tech, while Arif Prianto's cool approach to colors adds to the muted and oppressive mood.

Future State: Superman/Batman #1 is a quality outing for the World's Finest, a traditional 22-page book with an engaging hook and character work that underlines the issue's central theme. It knows what it is and executes it perfectly. No complaints here.

This (and ALL of DC's comic books) are available digitally the same day (and sometimes before) they are in print. Check out Newsarama's list of the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.