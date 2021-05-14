Future Gert makes a surprise return in Marvel Runaways #36 preview

Gertrude Yorkes is back… from the future. Once again, a grown-up Gert will appear, unexpectedly to say the least, in the upcoming Runaways #36 . The last time readers saw modern-day teen Gert, she left the team to resume her high school education and live a relatively normal life - minus the Runaways, which includes her on-again, off-again beau Chase Stein.

Chase is left reeling from that, and that's where we pick things up with this new preview of Runaways #36:

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) Runaways #36 Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Andrés Genolet/Dee Cunniffe/Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Andrés Genolet/Dee Cunniffe/Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics)) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Andrés Genolet/Dee Cunniffe/Joe Caramagna (Marvel Comics))

Marvel has kept this secret under wraps for some time by being vague (but excited, with ALL CAPS) in their advance description of this issue.

"THERE IS NOTHING WE CAN TELL YOU ABOUT THIS ISSUE THAT WOULDN'T SPOIL WHAT IS POSSIBLY THE BEST COMIC OF 2021!" reads Marvel's description of Runaway #36. "WE CAN'T EVEN SHOW YOU THE COVER!"

(Image credit: Kris Anka (Marvel Comics))

Marvel Comics says it can't show you the cover, but we can - and just did, to your right.

This isn't the first time a future Gert has come to visit - in 2005's Runaways Volume 2 #1 , an older Gert from the future visited the team in our present day. Although known to not have powers, she reveals that in her future she becomes the leader of the Avengers, and warns them of an upcoming antagonist they are to face. This future Gert gets in trouble of her own however, and ends up dying in Chase's arms.

According to this Runaways #36 preview, a new, different version of Gert has come back from the future to reconnect with Chase -- apparently after leaving him to return to high school in Runaways #35 .

This storyline is building up to the milestone 100th issue of Runaways (between several volumes), which will be celebrated in Runaways #38.

"The house of cards gets its final hand in place before everything comes crashing to the ground," reads Marvel's description of Runaways #37 . "And at the center of this crash? Gert Yorkes."