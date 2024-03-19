Anya Taylor-Joy's Furiosa faces off against Chris Hemsworth's Warlord Dementus in new trailer for the Mad Max prequel

A new trailer for Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa has dropped, teasing an epic wasteland battle between Anya Taylor-Joy's titular Imperator and Chris Hemsworth's antagonist, Warlord Dementus.

In this new trailer, we discover how Furiosa came to be taken from her family: while picking apples in her green, abundant homeland as a child, she's warned by a friend that she's wandered too far from home. This friend is proven right when Dementus' men, AKA the Biker Horde, find and capture Furiosa.

"As a child, my world was forever changed. My mother was magnificent. And he took it all from me," Taylor-Joy says as the new trailer unfolds. "My childhood, my mother… I want them back."

As the Biker Horde travels through the Wasteland, they come across Immortan Joe's Citadel – but while he and Dementus battle it out, Furiosa has her mind only on getting vengeance for all that she's lost. "If you find him, he's mine," she tells Immortan Joe towards the end of the clip, before we see her aim and fire at him.

We also see Taylor-Joy streak warpaint on her face and slice off her long hair, looking more similar to Charlize Theron's version of the character in Mad Max: Fury Road than we've seen her before. Hemsworth, meanwhile, seems to be channeling a gleeful unhinged energy in his role as Dementus – so we can expect an epic showdown between the two characters when the movie, directed by Mad Max creator George Miller, finally hits the big screen later this year.

"The main thing that George and I spoke about was that Fury Road is a road movie," Taylor-Joy told the Inside Total Film podcast last year. "You know, it takes place over, I think, three days: getting somewhere, and then turning around, and coming back. And this is an epic. This takes place over a long period of time, and you kind of get to know [Furiosa] better in that way. I love that character so much. That whole experience was mind-boggling, and George is the best. I hope that [people] enjoy it."

Furiosa arrives in theaters on May 24. In the meantime, check out our guide to the rest of this year's biggest upcoming movies.