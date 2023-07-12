FTC leaning toward appealing loss to Microsoft in Activision Blizzard case

An independent agency of the US government is leaning towards appealing a recent decision in favor of Microsoft acquiring Activision Blizzard King.

Yesterday ,on July 11, a US court announced it would refuse the Federal Trade Commission an injunction to halt Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard King. This meant, that although the deal is far from done, Microsoft is legally allowed to proceed with the attempted acquisition in the US.

Now, the FTC is seemingly leaning towards appealing the decision from the US court. A source speaking to Bloomberg indicates that this is likely the plan from the US government agency, and the FTC could file its appeal with the US court as soon as later today, on July 12.

The article also notes that the FTC only has until later this week on Friday, July 14, to file its appeal with the US court. After this, the temporary pause on Microsoft's purchase of Activision Blizzard King will legally expire, paving the way for the company to proceed with its deal.

There are still other notable obstacles for Microsoft's deal to overcome, namely the UK's Competition Markets Authority, which previously recommended the country rule against the deal earlier this year. Since yesterday's decision, though, the UK watchdog has reportedly further indicated that it's willing to work with Microsoft to address concerns it has over the deal.

While the ruling yesterday means the deal can proceed in the US at least, one crucial thing to remember is that the FTC hasn't closed its investigation into Microsoft's acquisition, and won't even if their appeal gets turned down by the US court. The organization has merely had its temporary injunction request turned down.

Here are 10 Activision Blizzard franchises we'd love to see reborn at Xbox, should the deal eventually close.