Frostpunk studio is bringing an acclaimed "emotional narrative" game to PC and consoles

South of the Circle is making its way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC, publisher 11 bit studios has announced.

The game's audience has been fairly limited as it's currently an Apple Arcade exclusive, having launched back in October 2020 to positive reviews. It was developed by indie studio State of Play Games and it's now being brought to PC and consoles by publisher 11 bit studios, the folks who developed This War of Mine, Frostpunk, and Frostpunk 2.

South of the Circle is described as an "emotional narrative experience" centered around the romantic relationship between a pair of Cambridge academics embroiled in Cold War-era political friction. The story is voiced and mo-capped by a star-studded cast including Gwilym Lee (Bohemian Rhapsody), Olivia Vinall (The Woman in White), Richard Goulding (The Crown), Anton Lesser (Game of Thrones), Adrian Rawlins (Chernobyl), and Michael Fox (Downton Abbey).

You'll be faced with difficult choices in South of the Circle as you navigate questions around life choices and consequences, deciding between your career and true love, and maneuvering between your past and present situation. You play as Peter, who is desperate for help when his plane crash lands in Cold War Antarctica.

"As he searches for help, his past unwinds before him, revealing how the pressures of power and his own aspirations have led him into this crisis he must somehow escape," reads a bit from the official synopsis. "A love story between him and fellow academic Clara develops, and Peter learns the weight of all the things he has promised. Like memories from childhood, some promises stay with us forever."

There's no release date for South of the Circle yet, but you can add it to your Steam Wishlist if you want to keep track on it.

Here are 25 new indie games to keep on your radar in 2022.