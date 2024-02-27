FromSoftware's Hidetaka Miyazaki wants to make more games as big as Elden Ring: "If I am allowed, I want to try"

FromSoftware director Hidetaka Miyazaki would love to make more games that are as big as Elden Ring, which is sure to be music to the ears of many fans.

Miyazaki discussed the prospect in an interview with Japanese mag Famitsu (translated by Reddit user theangryfurlong , and compared against other translations for clarity). Asked if he still wants to create games on the scale of Elden Ring, Miyazaki affirmed, "Yes, I do. I can't say if it's something I can get to right away, but if I am allowed, I want to try.

"The staff and everyone probably feel the same, but we want to take advantage of this experience we had with Elden Ring, but rather than that and above all, creating huge worlds and adventures is amazingly fun," he continues. "It thrills me."

Miyazaki's comments are especially interesting given that he recently also confirmed "we don't have any current plans to make a second DLC or a sequel" for Elden Ring, even if the "possibility" is there. Together, these statements imply that while this game will be complete once the Elden Ring DLC arrives June 21, the RPG's development and success has left FromSoftware hungry to do more games like this.

Elden Ring is handily FromSoftware's biggest game yet – assuming you don't factor in the sheer mathematical scale of the likes of Armored Core 6, which is ironically a dramatically shorter and more linear experience – as well as one of the biggest open-world games in recent memory. It was a significant change in direction for the studio following games such as Sekiro and even Dark Souls 3, and at this rate it may represent the path forward for the studio's trademark action RPGs.