New publisher Frank Miller Presents drops surprise $1 preview comic on August 17

Frank Miller Presents (FMP), the new publishing imprint created and curated by the titular comic book legend, will publish its first title to specialty comic book stores served by Diamond Comic Distributors on Wednesday, August 17 in what FMP calls a "surprise drop."

The original 32-page Ashcan Edition comic book features two stories - Frank Miller's Ronin Book II by Miller, Philip Tan, and Daniel Henriques, and Ancient Enemies by FMP publisher Dan DiDio along with Danilo Beyruth and Alex Sinclair. The special comic will also feature sneak previews of other upcoming FMP titles.

The FMP Ashcan Edition will have a suggested retail price of $1 to readers and collectors but will be sent to comic book retailers free of charge as an introduction to the new publisher.

"This is a celebration of craft and comics and my way to continue contributing to the industry I love. Everything about this ashcan, from the style of stories to the look and feel of the book, says comics to me," Miller states in the announcement.

Frank Miller Presents logo (Image credit: Frank Miller Presents)

The 10-page Ronin Book II story recaps Miller's original Ronin series published by DC in 1983 prior to The Dark Knight Returns and catches up with Casey McKenna as she "travels across the ravaged landscape of America in search of the new Ronin."

The 17-page Ancient Enemies story is a prequel to the upcoming series, which is about a "thousand-year-old galactic war before the primary combatants arrived on Earth and threatened all existence."

Frank Miller Presents ashcan cover (Image credit: Frank Miller Presents)

"I've wanted to do my series for some time, and to publish it with a company I helped create with Frank is a dream come true. It's great to use my years of comic experience on a line of books I believe in," says DiDio. the former DC publisher.

"Working with Diamond Distributors, this initial drop of the ashcan will be allocated to stores, but additional copies will be available for purchase through Diamond while supplies last."

FMP was announced in April and aspires to "invest in artists and the future of comics" by publishing both new original works by Miller - who also serves as its editor-in-chief - along with new and veteran comic book creators. The new imprint aims to publish two to four titles a year, created and curated into "a line of comics to capture Miller's distinct visual style."

In the original FMP announcement, Miller also promised a return to his iconic noir franchise in Sin City 1858 set in Sin City's origins in the Wild West.

"Frank Miller and Frank Miller Ink have a long history of independence and innovation while working with other publishers. While we value these incredible relationships, it is a special moment to see the properties under the Frank Miller Ink umbrella being published by Frank himself," concludes Silenn Thomas, CEO, Frank Miller Ink and COO, FMP.