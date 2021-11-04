Forza Horizon 5 early access start time: Here's when you can play

When does Forza Horizon 5 early access begin? Depending on where you are in the world, you may not have much longer to wait - if at all.

While Forza Horizon 5's official release date won't come until next week, some players are already tearing up the streets and touring the sights of virtual Mexico thanks to its early access scheme. If you pre-purchased Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, or bought the Premium Add-Ons bundle and plan to play via Xbox Game Pass, that's you! As for what time specifically you can start playing, here's the word from the official Forza Horizon Twitter account.

What time does #ForzaHorizon5 come online in your region? We have you covered. pic.twitter.com/kBQyQE24pJNovember 3, 2021 See more

According to its schedule, Forza Horizon 5 early access will unlock for Xbox and Windows 10 store players at 12:01 am local time on November 5. For the US, that's specifically Eastern time, which means players on Pacific time will actually be able to start playing at 9:01 pm Thursday night.

If you're planning to play via Steam, there's only one unlock time for the whole world: 12:01 am EDT on November 5. Again, this is all exclusively for players who either have the Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons bundle ready to go - if you plan on playing the standard edition of the game (which is included with Xbox Game Pass), you'll need to wait for the standard release date of Tuesday, November 9. Even if you plan on waiting, you can at least start pre-loading now to get the Forza Horizon 5 file size all squared away on your system of choice.