Forza Horizon 5 adds sign language interpreters to over 150 cutscenes

Forza Horizon 5 is bringing sign language support to 150 in-game cinematics.

Playground Games confirmed that both American and British dialects will be added by way of a free content update on March 1. This is a first for an Xbox Game Studios title and could be the first game in general to offer a similar option.

In an accompanying video announcement, Playground Games demonstrated how the feature will work, with pop-up interpreters appearing on-screen during certain scenes.

As explained in the clip, for many deaf and hard of hearing gamers, English isn't their first language, but American Sign Language is. Since it's a different language to English, this can make it difficult for many to follow ASL while reading English on-screen subtitles. Having the on-screen guidance makes it so that players aren't forced to read in two different languages at once.

The new sign language feature ensures it takes a variety of approaches to inclusivity. As sign language encompasses far more than just hands, visual aids for players can make a massive difference.

"There are so many people with disabilities and people who are deaf," says Microsoft's Chief Accessibility Officer Jenny Lay-Flurrie. "And, there are a lot of closed doors every day. What I mean by that is that we are consistently and constantly dealing with inequities that exist. The fact that I can just be on the same level playing field as them means I'm not focused on a closed door."

To access the feature, go to the Settings menu, then choose Accessibility. From there, toggle the Sign Language Picture-in-Picture option.

Sign language support is the latest in many accessibility features already available in Forza Horizon 5. From a color blindness mode to customizable subtitles, the game includes an abundance of options to help make sure any player who wants to play can do so comfortably.

