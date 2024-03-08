Fortnite sleuths are coming unglued trying to figure out if a new season trailer teases a new character or the rumored One Piece crossover

An all-new season of Fortnite launches today, and although many of us have our sights set on the incredible Greek god-themed weapons and skins, a large group of sleuths have been busy trying to solve a mystery introduced by one of the season's trailers.

Namely, some fans are convinced that we might have been shown a secret teaser for another Family Guy crossover, or even a collaboration with One Piece. But why? It's all thanks to a mysterious skin shown for a split second in the reflection of a gun's scope. You really have to squint to make anything out, but we can see that the unknown individual appears to have dark hair and is wearing some sort of red shirt and blue trousers. You can look at the frame that people have been analyzing, but you might need to whip out a magnifying glass to see anything.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

So, yeah, it's very hard to see, but as of now, the community hasn't managed to pinpoint an existing skin that definitely fits the profile, which has led to the speculation that it could be a brand-new one. One of the most popular theories is that it could be Monkey D. Luffy from One Piece, who basically matches the appearance perfectly. Last month, rumors began circulating that Fortnite is set to get a One Piece collaboration at some point in the future, so this idea would tie in perfectly to that. However, there's one problem – the figure in the scope reflection doesn't seem to be wearing a straw hat, which you'd definitely expect the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates to have. It could just be that the smudge of pixels is too small to make a hat out, of course.

this could be either Luffy or fucking quagmire pic.twitter.com/akek8jGK4HMarch 8, 2024 See more

As for who else it could be, some believe that it could be Glenn Quagmire from Family Guy. His clothes and hair definitely match the figure's, and we already got Peter Griffin and The Big Chicken as skins last season, along with other cosmetics like the Petercopter glider and the Bird is the Word emote, so his inclusion would make sense.

It's also been pointed out that the blob kind of looks like Crash Bandicoot, which would be an exciting collab, although he's probably the least likely of the bunch just since he'd have to be stretched rather tall to fit the normal Fortnite model size.

Of course, it's worth noting that this might not be a new character at all. The image is so small that there's a chance that it's an existing skin that we just can't identify due to the lack of detail. Even so, that's not stopping the believers from praying for their favorites, and it'll be really interesting to see if anyone ends up being right.