Former PlayStation head thinks game budgets will be a hot topic in 2024

A former PlayStation figurehead thinks we're about to hear a lot more about game development budgets going forward in 2024.

Earlier today, former Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Shawn Layden posted a tweet reacting to information purportedly taken from the Insomniac Games hack last month, where it was revealed Marvel's Spider-Man 2 cost more than $300 million to make. Layden makes it clear that he thinks we'll be hearing plenty more about the ever-rising cost of game development through the course of 2024.

I reckon we're going to be hearing A LOT on this topic in 2024. 🤔 https://t.co/sH6Ar6EjVuJanuary 3, 2024 See more

It's a little difficult to gauge whether Layden is talking solely about game development budgets, or the Insomniac Games hack at large. Information is still making its way online from the group that hacked, and then held to ransom, the Spider-Man 2 developer, in particular story spoilers for the forthcoming Marvel's Wolverine.

Game development budgets are increasingly spiralling into nine figures. A game like Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is obviously at the very top of this spectrum, given that it's a tentpole console exclusive produced and financed by Sony, but that's not to say it isn't indicative of a trend towards increasingly expensive game development. As highlighted in the wake of the hack, it doesn't take long for around 500 devs working for five years at a median salary of $120,000 to soak up hundreds of millions of dollars in development costs.

For what it's worth, Layden has 'Liked' several tweets in response to his - one stating that not every game needs to be "20 - 50 hours long," and another simply saying that the $300 million for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 was "not worth it." From this, Layden seems to be in the camp of those who believe game development budgets are spiralling out of control.

