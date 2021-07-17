Former Nintendo exec Reggie Fils-Aimé is set to share his business secrets in this new book

Former Nintendo of America COO Reggie Fils-Aimé is releasing a book that "shares leadership lessons and inspiring stories from his unlikely rise to the top".

As detailed on Amazon , Disrupting the Game: From the Bronx to the Top of Nintendo hopes to be "as close to sitting one-on-one with a gaming legend as it gets" and shares the challenges Reggie faced throughout his life as well as "what it takes to reach the top of your own industry, including being brave enough to stand up for your ideas, while also being open to alternative paths to success".

It also says readers will also learn "how to create vibrant and believable visions for your team and company [and] how to maintain relentless curiosity and know when to ask questions to shatter the status quo".

“Although he’s best known as Nintendo’s iconic President of the Americas-immortalized for opening Nintendo’s 2004 E3 presentation with, ‘My name is Reggie, I’m about kicking ass, I’m about taking names, and we’re about making games’-Reggie Fils-Aimé’s story is the ultimate gameplan for anyone looking to beat the odds and achieve success,” the book's description states (thanks, VGC ).

“Learn from Reggie how to leverage disruptive thinking to pinpoint the life choices that will make you truly happy, conquer negative perceptions from those who underestimate or outright dismiss you, and master the grit, perseverance, and resilience it takes to dominate in the business world and to reach your professional dreams.”

The book is currently set to release on May 24, 2022, as a hardcover, kindle, and audiobook.

Fils-Aimé left Nintendo in 2019 after 15 years with the company. Before he duked it out with late Nintendo president Satoru Iwata at E3 2014 and transformed himself into a puppet at E3 2015, he worked a relatively quiet position as the company's executive VP of sales and marketing. He played a major role in the expansion of Nintendo's western market, but you probably remember him most fondly for his refreshing public appearances, like his famed and heavily memed "The game is fun" speech.