Former Mass Effect and Dragon Age devs up in arms over EA tweet mocking single-player games

Former Mass Effect and Dragon Age developers are up in arms over a tweet by EA which mocks single-player games.

Yesterday EA took to Twitter to poke fun at those who only indulge in games that offer a solo experience. Seemingly inspired by the popular TikTok meme, it wrote, “They’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player games.”

They’re a 10 but they only like playing single-player gamesJune 30, 2022 See more

Far from the laughs the publisher was likely expecting, the tweet was met with a largely negative response from both players and individuals within the industry. Among those who didn’t appreciate EA’s misguided attempt at humour were several former BioWare developers. “As usual, EA jumps on a trend, misses the point, punches itself in the face,” said Dragon Age narrative lead David Gaider. Mike Laidlaw (opens in new tab), who worked as a Mass Effect writer and a lead designer on Dragon AgeOrigins described the publisher as “absolutely tone-deaf”, while BioWare studio manager Aaryn Flynn (opens in new tab) was keen to remind the company that it, in fact, makes single-player games.

As usual, EA jumps on a trend, misses the point, punches itself in the face.July 1, 2022 See more

These were far from the only people to call EA out. Zach Mumbach, who worked as a producer on Dead Space 2 and 3, had some harsh words for the publisher who closed Visceral in 2017, replying, “This is the company that shut down my studio and laid off 100 great developers because we were making a single player game.” God of War director Corey Barlog also posted his support for single-player games, and Respawn’s Vince Zampella (opens in new tab) - head of a studio working on single-player title Star Wars Survivor - was clearly lost for words, simply responding with a face palm emoji.

single-player games forever❤️July 1, 2022 See more

Hours after the original tweet, EA appeared to see the error of its ways, tweeting that the roast it had gotten was “well deserved” and that playing single-player games “actually makes them an 11”. EA’s upcoming single-player offerings include the Dead Space remake, which launches in January, and the aforementioned Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

Take a look at our guide to the new games of 2022 and beyond to add to your wishlist now.