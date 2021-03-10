Former DC top editor Mark Doyle joins IDW for expansion of original titles

Former DC executive editor Mark Doyle has found a new home at IDW Publishing as the editorial director of its original comic books and graphic novels.

"I've been making comics for more than 14 years and have always been an avid IDW fan," Doyle says in the announcement. "My passion has always been working with talent and telling original stories, so I'm excited to be a part of this growing team. I know we're going to make great things together."

(Image credit: Gabriel Rodriguez (DC/IDW Publishing))

As editorial director of originals, Doyle will take point in acquiring and developing new comics projects, and also assist in developing the editorial strategy of its existing original series such as Locke & Key, 30 Days of Night, Wynonna Earp, and Usagi Yojimbo.

Doyle had a 14-year tenure at DC, working his way up from assistant editor at the Vertigo imprint to becoming the Batman group editor during the heights of the 'New 52' and the beginnings of the 'Rebirth' eras. In 2017, he was promoted to be executive editor of Vertigo, and was the lead in acquiring and developing titles for the adult-oriented Black Label line of titles as well as the pop-up imprint Sandman Universe.

At DC Doyle would’ve been heavily involved in the development of the upcoming crossover between DC’s Sandman with IDW’s Locke & Key. Now he may be involved again on the IDW side.

Mark Doyle was arguably the most surprising member of DC's mid-2020 layoffs, which in retrospect appears like an overall restructuring of the comics division under the auspices of WarnerMedia.

"Adding Mark into the mix as a collaborative partner on originals will no doubt allow the company to continue its tremendous growth as a creative force," says Lydia Antonini, president of IDW's Entertainment division.

Read digitally? Of course you do; you're reading this. For the best digital comics reading experience, check out our guide to the best digital comics readers for Android and iOS devices.