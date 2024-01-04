Netflix’s Fool Me Once and Peaky Blinders have an unlikely connection – if you pay close enough attention to their settings

Netflix’s Fool Me Once is currently blowing up the Netflix charts and, as it turns out, one of its key locations has a very explosive history of its own in another popular drama.

The Burkett family home is the real-life location of Arley Hall in Cheshire, England. It’s pulled double duty elsewhere – as Tommy Shelby’s stately manor in Peaky Blinders.

"They really thought they could fool us with Tommy Shelby's house," the Netflix UK account wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a side-by-side look at the two establishing shots of Arley Hall from each series.

The new crime thriller, starring Michelle Keegan as a woman confronted with the potential return of her dead husband Joe (Richard Armitage) has captivated viewers on Netflix – the Harlan Coben adaptation, which also stars Adeel Akhtar, Jade Anouka, and Joanna Lumley, has reached the #1 spot in the UK.

"I binged #FoolMeOnce overnight coz I couldn’t stop watching. So many twists. It had me hooked," one viewer tweeted . "I did not expect to end #FoolMeOnce in floods of tears but that was BRILLIANT," said another.

It’s already been a killer start to 2024. Two dramas – True Detective: Night Country and The Tourist season 2 – are sitting pretty on perfect Rotten Tomatoes ratings. Let’s hope the rest of the year can keep up.

