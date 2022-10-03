Floodland is a beautiful survival city-builder set in a world devastated by climate change

Apocalyptic city-builder Floodland has players rebuild a world that's been destroyed by climate change.

This upcoming indie is from developer Vile Monarch, a studio founded by Kacper Kwiatkowski and Grzegorz Mazur. The pair previously worked at 11 Bit Studios, where they co-created the brilliant and deeply atmospheric survival adventure This War of Mine.

Flooded presents an altogether different experience, but one that still centres around the struggle for survival. Humanity's impact on the planet has led to soaring sea levels, resulting in once mighty nations being reduced to a bunch of islands and swamps. Leading a group of survivors, you're tasked with rebuilding society from the soggy ground up. You'll gather resources, build shelters, and rediscover technology to turn this swampland into a fully functioning town.

As your community grows, survival won't be the only issue. There'll be tough decisions ahead as not everyone will agree with your vision for society. According to the developer, "the choices you make can have a profound impact on the future of your settlement." No pressure, then.

Floodland will be sailing onto PC on November 15, 2022. If you fancy giving it a whirl before that, a free demo will be available as part of Steam Next Fest, which kicks off today and runs until October 10. You can also show your support by popping the game on your Steam (opens in new tab) wishlist and following its developer on Twitter (opens in new tab).

