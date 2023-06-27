Josh Hutcherson tries to survive Five Nights at Freddy's in creepy new trailer

The first main trailer for Five Nights at Freddy's has arrived – and we already have nightmares.

Five Nights at Freddy's, created by Scott Cawthorn, is a point-and-click survival horror game in which the player is a security guard working the night shift at Chuck E. Cheese-esque restaurant Freddy Fazbear's Pizza. The terrifying animatronic animals come to life at night, and your goal is to prevent them from murdering you before your shift is over – ideally, they won't murder you after your shift is over either, but that's not really part of the game.

In the film adaptation, Josh Hutcherson plays Mike, the security guard in question. When Mike falls asleep on the job, the once defunct pizzeria comes to life and the animatronics start walking around. A cop stops by in the middle of the night and asks if he's met them. Mike is skeptical at first, but we very quickly see him being hunted by Freddy and co. – and strapped to a chair with razor-sharp blades headed for his face. We also adorably see Mike's daughter holding hands with Freddy himself, as scary as his big red eyes and jagged teeth may be.

Directed by Emma Tammi from a script by Cawthorn, Tammi, and Seth Cuddleback, the cast includes Elizabeth Lail (You, Mack & Rita), Piper Rubio (Holly & Ivy, Unstable), Kat Conner Sterling (We Have a Ghost, 9-1-1), with Mary Stuart Masterson (Blindspot, Fried Green Tomatoes) and Matthew Lillard (Good Girls, Scream).

Five Nights at Freddy's is set to release in theaters and on Peacock simultaneously this October 27.