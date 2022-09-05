Final Fantasy 7 Remake modder replaces characters with their original polygonal forms

A Final Fantasy 7 Remake modder has put the charming original character models back into Square Enix's big-budget remake.

As spotted by Time Extension (opens in new tab), one dedicated fan has been hard at work. Over on NexusMods (opens in new tab), user 'FantasyRaiderr' has uploaded the Polygonal Players mod for Final Fantasy 7 Remake PC users to use worldwide.

This does exactly what it says on the tin: the mod switches out the fancy new character models in Final Fantasy 7 for their original counterparts. The new forms of all the playable party characters are how Cloud, Tifa, Aerith, Barrett, and Yuffie appeared in the original Final Fantasy 7 from Square Enix years ago.

It's a lovely mod, and a nice little tribute to the original polygonal character models from Final Fantasy 7. As the name of the mod suggests, though, the character models are limited to those who the player controls - so unfortunately you won't be seeing anyone like blocky Sephiroth or Rude just yet.

Oh, and don't worry about voiceover not working with the new character models in the mod. There's evidence online of both English and Japanese voiceover still working just fine once you've installed the Polygonal Players mod and substituted in the classic versions of all the playable characters in Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Perhaps this talented modder can replicate these models if Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth ever makes its way to PC. Right now, the sequel to Remake is scheduled to launch as a PS5 exclusive in Winter 2023, but as with Remake, Square Enix could well plan on bringing the modern RPG to PC platforms later on after launch.

Ahead of Rebirth though, you'll want to be playing Crisis Core: Final Fantasy 7 Reunion later this year ahead of the new remake chapter.