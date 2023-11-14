Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth featuring Cloud on a segway and Red XIII on a chocobo are what Square Enix thinks keep it true to original JRPG

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth's earliest memes were the products of its developers deliberately going for a more playful angle.

When Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth re-emerged with a huge story trailer back in September, it caused a fair few chuckles. For one, there was Cloud riding a segway, which was famously memed by fan artists the world over, and there was also the perplexing sight of Red XIII riding a Chocobo like a regular human being.

It turns out these scenes were deliberate choices from Square Enix in an attempt to get a little sillier and lean into the essence of the original Final Fantasy 7. In a new interview with EveryEye, co-director Naoki Hamaguchi explained the thinking behind the two aforementioned scenes.

For Hamaguchi, he's not just working on another Final Fantasy game in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, but on the original Final Fantasy 7 itself. The original game is full of different elements, Hamaguchi says, both serious and silly, and that's why we've got scenes in Rebirth like Cloud riding a segway and Red XIII riding a Chocobo like a person.

This mix of different elements and styles, Hamaguchi thinks, is what makes Final Fantasy 7, well, Final Fantasy 7. Just because the original game has been updated with ultra-realistic graphics and a brand new combat system, doesn't mean it has to lose the original JRPG's more experimental elements.

This is actually the second time Hamaguchi has made such comments, earlier this year in September, shortly after the big story trailer, he said Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth just wouldn't be the same without its whacky side content. That's why Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth has a boxing minigame, for example, as well as the zany adventures at the Gold Saucer.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is finally out in just a few months from now on February 29, 2024, exclusively for PS5. You can read our mega Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth preview for what we made of the anticipated sequel when we played it for ourselves.

