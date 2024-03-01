Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth calls out one of the original JRPG's most dated gimmicks: "The times have changed, Cloud!"

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth tackles one of the original JRPG's more dated gimmicks by scolding you for even thinking about it - rightfully so.

In Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you can have Cloud delve through Tifa's drawers after opening her wardrobe during the Nibelheim flashback. If you try and do so, he'll comment that he can't open the drawers themselves before drawing the ire of Tifa, Aerith, and Barret in-turn. "The times have changed, Cloud!" he says, scolding our hero.

As Automaton Media notes, this is a pretty big change from something the original Final Fantasy 7 did. In the original JRPG, Cloud could not only rifle through Tifa's drawers but could also pocket her underwear, which very understandably prompts Tifa to give Cloud a talking-to.

What was even weirder about the original incident is that Square Enix's localization team translated Tifa's underwear as "Orthopedic Underwear," which... sounds puzzling, to say the least. Automaton Media notes that this was taken by players back in 1997 as a sports bra for Tifa.

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth thankfully does away with all that confusion and nonsense. As Barret very rightly points out, times most definitely have changed. Final Fantasy 7 Remake had its own history to tackle with the infamous Honey Bee Inn scene, and Rebirth proves no different.

