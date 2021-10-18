Final Fantasy 14's Yoshi P is optimistic about bringing the MMO to Xbox

Square Enix is still in talks to release a Final Fantasy 14 Xbox version, according to director Naoki 'Yoshi P' Yoshida.

"I feel bad for saying the same thing every time, but we are still in discussions with Microsoft," Yoshida explained via translator in a recent interview with Easy Allies (spotted by TheGamer ). "I feel like our conversations are going in a positive tone. I don't want to say that we do not have an Xbox version, but I'm hoping that the timing will be very soon that I'll have some kind of update for the players.

"I'm sure there are a lot of things people want to ask about on this subject, and there's a lot of things I would love to share, but I'm afraid I'm unable to divulge those details," he continued. "I'm sure the time will come. If you could kindly stand by, that would be great."

As early as November 2019, Microsoft boss Phil Spencer committed to bringing Final Fantasy 14 to Xbox consoles eventually. At the time, Spencer assured fans that Xbox has "a great relationship with Yoshida" and highlighted "what it means to bring a cross-platform MMO" as one of the key factors. Xbox has only gotten closer with Square Enix in the past few years, as evidenced by the Game Pass release of several Final Fantasy games including 10 and 10-2, so perhaps eventually is coming soon.