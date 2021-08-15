Final Fantasy 14's European servers are stable once again after a weekend DDoS attack

Final Fantasy 14's European servers are stable once again after being subjected to a DDoS attack over the weekend.

Developer/publisher Square Enix was quick to acknowledge the issue, posting a statement on the game's official website that explained how the servers were affected for most of Saturday, August 14.

"During the times listed below, we were experiencing network technical difficulties due to a DDoS attack," the statement explained. "Players may have experienced the following issues as a result."

It then listed the issues, which included players being disconnected from – and having trouble logging into EU data center Worlds – and "difficulty accessing, sending, and receiving data from EU data centers".

Square Enix concluded by stating it would "continue to monitor the situation and work with [Internet Service Providers] to come up with countermeasures", although at the time of writing, some players on the game's subreddit report they're still suffering from untimely disconnections after sitting through the lengthy queues to get back onto a server.

