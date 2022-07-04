Final Fantasy 14 will make Data Centre Transfer players stand out from the crowd

Final Fantasy 14 will mark players jumping to new data centres as "Travellers."

Just earlier today on July 4, Square Enix published the full list of Final Fantasy 14 patch notes for update 6.18, as found over on the Lodestone (opens in new tab). This patch famously features the much-anticipated Data Centre Travel system, allowing players to hop between worlds. The patch notes reveal that players who do this will receive a "Traveller" denotation above their heads when visiting another world.

The patch notes for #FFXIV Patch 6.18 are now available! ➡️ https://t.co/zsFqzEnR6STake a look at what's new while we wait for maintenance to end! ⏳ pic.twitter.com/B9Cr50kopAJuly 4, 2022 See more

The Lodestone listing also reveals that you'll be under plenty of restrictions by using the Data Centre Travel system. For example, you won't be able to form or join a new Free Company or hire or fire Retainers. Ceremonies of Eternal Bonding also won't be available while travelling into a new world, and PvP teams can't be formed or joined.

As you might expect with the new feature, there will be a queue to use it. Just like you'd usually have to do when logging in to Final Fantasy 14, you'll have to wait behind any other players to use the Data Centre Travel feature, and the Lodestone post lets players know that once the feature has been initiated, you actually can't back out of it.

Regardless of restrictions, the Data Centre Travel system will be available in Final Fantasy 14 later today on July 4, as soon as the latest round of maintenance for patch 6.18 has finished. There are many changes elsewhere to the game in the new patch, including several aimed at the Savage tier of the Pandaemonium Alliance Raid.

Oh, and players are still insufferably horny for Ameliance, in case you were wondering.