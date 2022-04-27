Final Fantasy 14 producer kindly asks that players stop spamming emotes and fireworks

If you've been spamming others with emotes or Quick Chat phrases in Final Fantasy 14's new 5v5 PvP mode, Crystalline Conflict, you may be engaging in behavior that can get you banned.

If you aren't, someone's out there doing it, because game producer Naoki Yoshida, affectionately known as Yoshi-P, had to address players directly with a plea to get it to stop. In short, it amounts to "stop trolling each other".

"We are receiving an unprecedented number of reports concerning uncooperative/lethargic or taunting behavior during matches," Yoshida states in a recent news post, going on to explain exactly what all that encompasses.

The post includes a list of some very specific behaviors that Yoshi-P would really like you to stop. That includes using the Quick Chat phrase "Nice job!" when things aren't going well, using the phrase "Good match!" before a match outcome has been decided, or repeating particular phrases in general.

The rest of the acts on the list are fairly benign, sprinkled in between behaviors that no one should be engaging in, like harassing players or defaming them off of the platform. That includes directly messaging players via Tell to harass or criticize them. Oh, and then there's also "setting off fireworks on top of a downed opponent". So knock it off, guys.

"All PvP content, including Crystalline Conflict, is intended to be a battle/contest of skill between players," Yoshida explained. "Participants must bring their best to the fight, and for this reason uncooperative or lethargic behavior is prohibited. Let's strive to do our best even in situations where defeat is imminent, regardless of whether or not you're interested in the rewards."

Yoshida reminds players in the post that they can be banned for up to 20 days if they're caught engaging in the aforementioned behaviors. For any "exceptionally heinous" or repeated behaviors, a permanent ban is on the table, too.

So, in a nutshell, be excellent to each other in Final Fantasy 14, even if you think you're engaging in some good-natured ribbing. Yoshida is asking very nicely.

