Final Fantasy 14 player spends three years waiting for flower from their fave character to bloom

A Final Fantasy 14 player spent three years waiting for a plant to bloom, all because it matched the flower on the hair of one of their favorite characters.

Yesterday on January 4, Reddit user sunfaller published the post seen just below to the Final Fantasy 14 subreddit. The user reveals that they originally purchased an Epiphyllum cactus because it matched the flower in Yotsuyu's hair, but the flower on the cactus itself has only just bloomed after three long years of waiting.

Some brief research reveals that the Epiphyllum definitely shouldn't have taken three years to fully bloom. Without delving too far into the specifics of this Final Fantasy 14's household, it seems Epiphyllum cacti need plenty of sunlight in order to bloom, but too much direct sunlight can actually damage the plant.

As such, you need to strike a pretty delicate balance between sunlight and direct sunlight, as well as watering the Epiphyllum semi-regularly. The Epiphyllum is endemic to Central and Southern America, which explains the need for a pretty hefty amount of sunlight in order to bloom.

The choice of Yotsuyu goe Brutus as one of this player's favorite characters is a pretty interesting one, given she's a tertiary antagonist in Final Fantasy 14's Stormblood expansion. Then again, we can't all have the do-gooding Alisae, Alphinaud, and the rest of the Scions of the Seventh Dawn as our favorite characters, or things would get really dull in the community.

