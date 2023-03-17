Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.4 is finally being unveiled in a Live Letter later this month

Final Fantasy 14's next Letter From the Producer Live has been set for March 31, with new details on patch 6.4.

Just earlier today, Square Enix announced via the Lodestone (opens in new tab) that the new presentation would be debuting at the very end of this month. This will be the first time we've seen anything of patch 6.4 for Final Fantasy 14, continuing the post-Endwalker storyline.

The Letter From the Producer Live will be commencing at right around 4 a.m. PT/7 a.m. ET/12 p.m. GMT. As ever, game director Naoki Yoshida and producer Toshio Murouchi will be walking us through a little of what to expect in the new patch, which will feature the Trust system implemented for Stormblood's Dungeons.

Last year in February, Square Enix committed to 10 more years of support for Final Fantasy 14, outlining a little of what to expect from the patch 6x series. According to the press release (opens in new tab), patch 6.4 will also see a new area for Island Sanctuary, and the conclusions to the Pandæmonium, Further Myths of the Realm, and Faux Hollows Raid series'.

What patch 6.4 won't feature, unfortunately, is the introduction of the next expansion's storyline. Last year in August, Yoshida revealed that while the next expansion's story would normally be teased in the fourth patch in a series, this won't be the case for patch 6.4, and the new storyline teasers have instead been delayed to patch 6.5.

It's a little unfortunate, but at least it tempers expectations for what to expect in patch 6.4. It sounds like the new patch will continue Zero and Varshahn's storylines, and we'll be waiting a few more months yet for any developments pointing to future stories.

We do know Krile will have a bigger role in Final Fantasy 14's next expansion, which is great news for Lalafells everywhere.