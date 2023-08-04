Final Fantasy 14 fan gathers 200 musicians to jam to the MMO's biggest bangers

A Final Fantasy 14 fan has gathered 200 musicians to jam to some of the MMO's best bangers from over the years.

The phenomenal feat was undertaken by musician and YouTuber Husky the Geek, who posted the 10-minute video below chronicling the results of their efforts. This is basically a complete musical journey through Final Fantasy 14 via 200 musicians, stretching from the beginning in A Realm Reborn over a decade ago, through to the climactic Endwalker expansion.

The first section kickstarts with Torn From the Heavens, before branching out to area-based tracks like Gridania and Limsa Lominsa. Then it's time for a brief step in the Heavensward tracks, including the likes of Ominous Prognisticks, Heroes, Locus, and another rendition of Torn From the Heavens.

The Stormblood tracks boast another few bangers like Wayward Daughter, Solo, and Sunrise. Then the pace really picks up with some absolutely stellar tracks from Shadowbringers performed by the 200-strong army of musicians, including Insatiable, Amaurot, and of course, The Rak'tika Greatwood.

With Hearts Aligned, Endwalker, and Scream round out the offerings from Endwalker, before Prelude closes out the entire ordeal. If you've ever wanted to know why the music of Final Fantasy 14 from composer Masayoshi Soken is so highly regarded, look no further than this video.

"I always dreamed of playing in such community collabs. Now I'm the one who organizes it, and I hope I can make people happy by playing in it! I had a lot of fun arranging this song & assigned parts suited to everyone so people could join regardless of their level," writes Husky in the YouTube comments.

"This is without shadow of a doubt the best Final Fantasy XIV fan arrangement ever made. Incredible job everyone!" comments fellow Final Fantasy fan and musician Alex Moukala in the comments. The video is closing in fast on 150,000 views, which we hope is just what Husky was hoping for.

Final Fantasy 14's Dawntrail expansion is coming in summer 2024, but before that, we've got Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.5 coming later this year in October.