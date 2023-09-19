Fast X's Cipher scene holds clues to what to expect in Fast & Furious 11, says director

If you want clues on Fast & Furious 11's storyline, you have to go back and "listen to the dialogue" in Fast X, says director Louis Leterrier – specifically during Cipher's very first scene in the action movie.

Towards the start of the flick, which was released back in May, Charlize Theron's Cipher turns up to the Toretto residence unannounced. Beaten and bloody, she warns Dom (Vin Diesel) and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) that Dante, Jason Momoa's villain, is after them and that "a war is coming, sides are being chosen, and everyone you love will be destroyed."

In a new interview with CinemaBlend, Leterrier touched on how important said moment is and revealed that it's one of a handful of key scenes that hint at what's to come in the franchise's upcoming penultimate chapter.

"Listen to what is said, listen to the dialogue. I think people enjoy the visuals, and the flare, and the fun, and everything," the filmmaker began. "But there are some scenes that are designed where the conversations, the threats are real. When something sticks out, it's for a reason. I'm not talking about one scene in particular, there's like five scenes where we laid out the seeds to our great, next part of this adventure.

"Let's start with the beginning. The moment where Cipher enters Dom and Letty's house. Whatever she says will inform everything."

As it stands, it's hard to work out what the significance of Cipher's scene will be beyond what has already happened in Fast X. In the tenth installment, Dante does catch up to Dom and his family, and may well have killed Jakob, Roman, Tej, Han, and Ramsey. And theirs are not the only fates that hang in the balance, either: Fast X cuts to black on a particularly perilous moment for Dom and his son, Brian, too.

Some fans have pointed out that Cipher rocks up to Dom and Letty's in a DeLorean, which is the car famously used by Doc and Marty McFly to time travel in Back to the Future. The theory that some future version of her has returned to the past to help Dom doesn't really check out, though, when you consider how wounded she is, having narrowly escaped an attack from her own men at Dante's request.

For more on Fast X, check out our interview with Leterrier, who spoke to us about getting THAT post-credits cameo and how Google Maps saved the final act.