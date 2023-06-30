Emilia Clarke is very cryptic about a potential Star Wars return

By Lauren Milici
published

Never say never?

Emilia Clarke in Solo: A Star Wars Story
(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Fans seem to think Emilia Clarke is hinting at a potential Star Wars return.

In a TikTok from IMDB, Ben Mendelsohn asks Clarke if she would ever want to revisit her Star Wars character. Some fans seem to think the actor 'panicked' a bit in her response, with Mendelsohn interrupting her and saving her from answering.

Clarke played Qi'ra, Han's first love turned crime syndicate lieutenant, in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Premiering in 2018, the film sees Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, starring alongside an A-list cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Bettany, and Woody Harrelson. The film received mixed reviews and grossed only $393.2 million against a budget of $275 million.

“[Qi’ra’s] the one that has the most unfinished business. I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterward," she told IndieWire earlier this year. "But I’m afraid I’ve heard nothing of [Disney Plus] being the case, so maybe I’ll just write it and send it to them. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, I’ve got a few ideas."

See more

Both writer Jonathan Kasdan and his son Lawrence have said that a follow-up to the film isn't something that Disney seems interested in. Director Ron Howard later confirmed this, telling NME, "I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."

Fans are still hopeful that Clarke's character will return in Donald Glover's Lando spin-off series – which would make sense timeline-wise – but there still hasn't been much news on the show's development. Never say never.

For more news from a galaxy far, far away, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.