Emilia Clarke is very cryptic about a potential Star Wars return

Fans seem to think Emilia Clarke is hinting at a potential Star Wars return.

In a TikTok from IMDB, Ben Mendelsohn asks Clarke if she would ever want to revisit her Star Wars character. Some fans seem to think the actor 'panicked' a bit in her response, with Mendelsohn interrupting her and saving her from answering.

Clarke played Qi'ra, Han's first love turned crime syndicate lieutenant, in Solo: A Star Wars Story. Premiering in 2018, the film sees Alden Ehrenreich as a young Han Solo, starring alongside an A-list cast that includes Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Thandiwe Newton, Paul Bettany, and Woody Harrelson. The film received mixed reviews and grossed only $393.2 million against a budget of $275 million.

“[Qi’ra’s] the one that has the most unfinished business. I really had pages about what her life was and what it would be afterward," she told IndieWire earlier this year. "But I’m afraid I’ve heard nothing of [Disney Plus] being the case, so maybe I’ll just write it and send it to them. I’ll be like, ‘Hey guys, I’ve got a few ideas."

the look on that woman’s face and the panic in her voice THAT WOMAN KNOWS SOMETHING pic.twitter.com/ZUtwUsSRDGJune 29, 2023 See more

Both writer Jonathan Kasdan and his son Lawrence have said that a follow-up to the film isn't something that Disney seems interested in. Director Ron Howard later confirmed this, telling NME, "I don’t think it’s a Lucasfilm priority, as I understand it."

Fans are still hopeful that Clarke's character will return in Donald Glover's Lando spin-off series – which would make sense timeline-wise – but there still hasn't been much news on the show's development. Never say never.

For more news from a galaxy far, far away, check out our list of all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.