Fans really want what Hideo Kojima calls his "most experimental game" - but he already made it over 20 years ago on the GBA

Hideo Kojima has taken to social media with comments about his "most experimental game," and in the process has revealed that a whole lot of his fans don't actually know his back catalog very well.

"It seems I have been acknowledged by creating games that go against the current of the times, such as 'hide-and-seek' games where you sneak into a building without being detected by the enemy, or 'delivery games' where you enjoy moving around in an open world," Kojima said on Twitter, obviously referring to Metal Gear and Death Stranding. His next reference, however, was not quite as obvious for many commenters.

"For me, the most experimental game was 'defeating vampires outside your house' using actual sunlight around you. It was met with fierce opposition from the staff and even within the company," Kojima said. "In that sense, 'OD' is just as different."

It seems a lot of people want Kojima to make that vampire game. "The vampire game idea sounds solid though," one commenter said. "The answer is yes. We need the vampire game," another responded. "A Kojima Vampire game sounds kinda interesting," yet another noted. "Isn't that Alan Wake?" someone asked. "Make the vampire game Kojima-san I promise you we will buy it," another fan begged.

I - alongside about a million other commenters under that post - am here to tell you that Kojima did design and produce that vampire game way back in 2003, under the name Boktai: The Sun is in Your Hand. This isometric action game for GBA had a sunlight sensor built into the cartridge, so you had to literally go outside to charge up your in-game weapon with real-life sunlight. It's certainly not the cinematic experience Kojima would eventually be known for, but it sure fits with his interest in bizarre game mechanics.

Hideo Kojima's OD being "just as different" as Boktai is particularly interesting. I can't imagine we'll be hooking up sunlight sensors to our consoles anytime soon, but it looks like that experimental spirit is never quite going away.

