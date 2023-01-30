Fans praise the Dead Space remake's attention to detail, from the serious to the silly

15 years after the original, Dead Space still has us cooing over its finer details – and even some of the glitches.

The remake has long been considered one of the most anticipated new games 2023 , and after playing through its lovingly refurbished realm of intergalactic terror, many fans have sung the praises of Dead Space developers Motive Studios. Not only has the community commended Motive's precise, loyal reimagining of the survival horror classic, many have spotted thoughtful extra details littered throughout the Ishimura.

Dead Space takes player experience. Motive Studios went out of its way when it comes to immersion factor, from refining one of the original's most infamous setpieces to the carefully considered soundscapes. Adding to this sense of realism, however, are elements that make Isaac just as clumsy as the rest of us; opening lockers sometimes causes protagonist Isaac Clarke to s mack his bulky helmet on them (opens in new tab), complete with a goofy bounceback animation that feels true to life. We've all been there, man.

Not only is Isaac prey to the foibles of being a little clumsy, but he gets scared of the world around him just like we do. Twitter user @GermanStrands discovered that by simply pointing your plasma cutter at a human corpse, you'll raise Isaac's pulse considerably (opens in new tab) as he starts to panic. Isaac is no stoic super-soldier; this guy is absolutely terrified of what's going on, and that makes it scarier for us by default.

Isaac's heart rate increases when you aim at corpses. The sound design in this game is literally insane. #DeadSpaceRemake #PS5 pic.twitter.com/Vd82emnRaPJanuary 29, 2023 See more

As you rush through the Ishimura laying waste to the beastly Necromorphs in your path, you'll want to keep an ear out for the intercom. Although it mostly offers generic commentary, Reddit user u/Exminded managed to capture a particularly chilling announcement (opens in new tab) that caught them off-guard. It asks Isaac to "please report to the morgue", since his "lifetime has expired." Creepy.

One glitch experienced by Reddit user u/ChartyParty_ turned Dead Space into an old-school Resident Evil title, complete with fixed-camera angles (opens in new tab) and awkward character movements. This actually intrigued many r/DeadSpace users, with some even suggesting that a fixed-cam version of the game would be a cool idea. If that entails a return to clunky tank controls as well, however, it's a hard pass from us.

Finally, some of the most glittering praise for Dead Space comes from the keyboard of one of the biggest names in horror. The original director and creator of the Halloween film franchise, John Carpenter tweeted (opens in new tab) his rave review of the game, praising it for being both exciting as well as scary. If that isn't reason enough to give this faithful remake a shot, I don't know what is.