Fan game Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 sees the Nintendo character on the run from the IRS, out this year

By published

It's out on December 31

Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64
(Image credit: Cheezepin)

The creator of the fan game Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 has reassured everyone that the project is still coming out. In fact, the mod will be out later this year. 

First unveiled in April 2019, Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 is a game that sees Nintendo's loveable character trying to escape the clutches of the IRS. (If we know anything about Nintendo's litigious history, Yoshi's legal troubles probably foreshadow this game's fate.)

You can see the latest trailer for Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 just below, published over the past weekend. The trailer lets fans know that, yes, the project's creator is still very much alive and working on the game, and also briefly outlines the plot of Yoshi's struggles under a capitalist society.

Simply put, Yoshi will start working a minimum wage job in this new epic tale. From there, he'll refuse to pay his taxes, land in a spot of bother with the IRS, gamble away his earnings, be a general menace to society, and finally bust his way straight out of prison.

"After developing an anime addiction and being laid off from his job, Yoshi refuses to pay his taxes, leading the IRS to hop on his tail," the official website (opens in new tab) for Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 reveals. "Though he'll run into many hijinks in his escape, he may find something bigger than himself or his dues..."

Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 is currently slated to launch later this year on December 31. We're pretty sure that's not a joke.

Head over to our upcoming Switch games guide for a list of some slightly less existential games on the horizon. 

Hirun Cryer
Hirun Cryer

Hirun Cryer is a freelance reporter and writer with Gamesradar+ based out of U.K. After earning a degree in American History specializing in journalism, cinema, literature, and history, he stepped into the games writing world, with a focus on shooters, indie games, and RPGs, and has since been the recipient of the MCV 30 Under 30 award for 2021. In his spare time he freelances with other outlets around the industry, practices Japanese, and enjoys contemporary manga and anime.