Fan game Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 sees the Nintendo character on the run from the IRS, out this year

The creator of the fan game Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 has reassured everyone that the project is still coming out. In fact, the mod will be out later this year.

First unveiled in April 2019, Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 is a game that sees Nintendo's loveable character trying to escape the clutches of the IRS. (If we know anything about Nintendo's litigious history, Yoshi's legal troubles probably foreshadow this game's fate.)

You can see the latest trailer for Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 just below, published over the past weekend. The trailer lets fans know that, yes, the project's creator is still very much alive and working on the game, and also briefly outlines the plot of Yoshi's struggles under a capitalist society.

Simply put, Yoshi will start working a minimum wage job in this new epic tale. From there, he'll refuse to pay his taxes, land in a spot of bother with the IRS, gamble away his earnings, be a general menace to society, and finally bust his way straight out of prison.

"After developing an anime addiction and being laid off from his job, Yoshi refuses to pay his taxes, leading the IRS to hop on his tail," the official website (opens in new tab) for Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 reveals. "Though he'll run into many hijinks in his escape, he may find something bigger than himself or his dues..."

Yoshi Commits Tax Fraud 64 is currently slated to launch later this year on December 31. We're pretty sure that's not a joke.

