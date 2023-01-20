Fallout: New Vegas studio head still wants to make another Fallout game

Obsidian's studio head has said he would love to make another Fallout game before his eventual retirement.

That's according to a new interview with Feargus Urquhart, published earlier this week by Game Pressure (opens in new tab). When asked if Fallout fans could ever expect another Obsidian-developed game in the Bethesda franchise, Urquhart immediately said that "we're not working on it right now, our plate is pretty full with Avowed, Grounded, and Outer Worlds 2."

So busy is Obsidian, Urquhart says, that the studio head isn't even sure when the developer is going to begin talking about new projects. Urquhart theorizes that it could even be towards the end of 2023 when Obsidian finally carves out enough time to discuss new games aside from the aforementioned three.

"There's nothing in the plans, nothing on the piece of paper that says that," Urquhart said of a possible new Fallout game. "But I'll stick to what I said. I would love to make another Fallout before I retire. I don't know when that is, I don't have a date of my retirement."

Urquhart is referencing comments made by him last year in October 2022. "If we ever got the opportunity to make another Fallout game, we'd make it," the Obsidian studio head said at the time, adding that "there's not even a question of whether or not we would do it, it's just 'Will the opportunity arise?'"

Obsidian has long entertained the possible idea of a follow-up to the widely-beloved Fallout New Vegas. After Urquhart's comments last year, Twitter was immediately awash with New Vegas fans clamouring for a sequel, such is the long-standing admiration for Obsidian's original game. Whether that eventually happens though, we'll be waiting a few years to find out.

Check out our new games 2023 guide for a look at where Avowed and The Outer Worlds 2 could potentially slot into the year ahead.