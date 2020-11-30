Fallout 76 debuts new launch trailer for Steel Dawn expansion

The Steel Dawn expansion is out right now for Fallout 76 on all platforms, and there's a brand new trailer here to celebrate.

You can check out the launch trailer for Fallout 76: Steel Dawn just below. For those unfamiliar, this expansion marks the entrance of the storied Brotherhood of Steel faction in Fallout 76, as they've been sent across America by Elder Mason to reclaim Appalachia for the Brotherhood.

Even the strongest steel has a breaking point.The Steel Dawn update for #Fallout76 is out now. pic.twitter.com/EkBvtc46muNovember 30, 2020

As you can probably imagine, there's brand new quests to undertake, items to uncover, and characters to interact with in the Steel Dawn expansion. On top of all this, there's even a ruined Vault that you can reclaim for yourself, building your character a very own home away from your main Camp.

The Brotherhood of Steel have long been a force to be reckoned with in the Fallout universe. My first experience with the faction came in Fallout 3, and it's the faction's iconic Power Armor which graced the front cover of the classic Bethesda RPG. The Brotherhood of Steel would return again in Fallout 4, waging a war against the mutants around Boston.

The Steel Dawn update is out now for Fallout 76 on all platforms, and is available for free. Technically speaking, the expansion actually went live for players earlier last week, through a glitch in Bethesda's systems which made the expansion available a week before its scheduled release date of December 1.

Instead of taking back the update, Bethesda decided to just put the entire thing live, releasing Steel Dawn a bit ahead of schedule. As such, there's no maintenance period right now where the Fallout 76 servers have been taken offline before the update launches because, well, it's already live.

