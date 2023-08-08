One of Sundance's best reviewed films lands its first thrilling trailer

Fair Play was one of the most acclaimed movies of this year’s Sundance Film Festival, and now we know all the details about when wider audiences will be able to see it on Netflix.

The first trailer for the upcoming erotic thriller has been released, and it follows Phoebe Dynevor’s Emily and Alden Ehrenreich’s Luke as their relationship turns from romantic to something much more sinister. Set in the cutthroat financial world, Fair Play begins with the recently engaged couple keeping their romance a secret.

However, when Emily gets promoted, the power dynamics between them begin to shift with what looks like some disastrous consequences on the horizon. "This job is killing us," Emily says in the chilling final shot…

The feature debut of Chloe Domont also stars Eddie Marsan, Rich Sommer, and Sebastian De Souza. It was one of the highest-rated films out of Sundance earlier this year and is currently sitting at a healthy 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes based on more than 80 reviews.

"The stress this movie put me through is criminal," wrote Deadline’s Valerie Complex, "but that’s mostly due to the intensity of the performances by Dynevor and Ehrenreich." Meanwhile, The Times’ Kevin Maher concludes, "There’s something bracingly modern yet deliberately old-fashioned about this guilty pleasure thriller set in the aspirational world of Manhattan high finance."

The Guardian’s four-star review from Benjamin Lee called it "a juicy crowd-pleaser". The review continues, "It’s a film of many, many high-volume arguments but Dynevor and Ehrenreich remarkably avoid even the slightest sign of histrionic excess, expertly carrying over their sexual chemistry to the couple’s more horrible moments – a pair you buy in moments of love as much as you do in moments of hate."

Fair Play is arriving first in theaters in the US in September and in the UK on October 6. It will then arrive on Netflix on October 13. For more upcoming movies, check out our breakdown of 2023 movie release dates.