F1 Manager 2022 is now available in early access for players who have pre-ordered the racing management sim.

Whilst not formally out until August 30, 2022, developer Frontier is now "welcoming players into the illustrious F1 paddock" ahead of the street date later this week.

In the game - which sees you take control of your chosen F1 team and lead them to glory through the 2022 season and beyond - you play the Team Principal, tasked with balancing short-term success with long-term objectives as you fight to close out the season as the winner.

You can see it in action in the new teaser trailer below:

Frontier insists it doesn't matter if you're a long-time F1 fan or completely new to the sport, as an optional in-game player guidance system will support you across the opening race weekend. You can also expect trackside broadcast cameras and a variety of "on-board angles from each car", as well as the chance to develop not only your cars but your drivers, headquarters, and staff, too.

If you're tempted but have held off from pre-ordering, it's not too late for you to get early access: Frontier says "you can still join the early access by purchasing the digital version before the full launch on August 30". You'll also secure a 10 per cent discount on the full suggested retail price, too.

"We are delighted to lift up the garage doors and invite Formula 1 fans to step into the role of Team Principal, experiencing a hyper-realistic simulation as they take the hot seat at one of the ten 2022 F1 teams," said game director Andy Fletcher.

"As passionate supporters ourselves, we’re proud of what we’ve achieved in bringing the broadcast experience to life with authentic cars, drivers and circuits, offering depth in every decision that we know players will love debating! We can’t wait to see their stories unfold, and how they take their team to glory."

F1 Manager 2022 to coming to PC via Steam and Epic Games Store, as well as Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 on August 30.