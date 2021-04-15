F1 2021 release date and story mode details confirmed

F1 2021 is coming this July, and it will be Codemasters' first new racing game as part of the EA Sports umbrella.

The F1 2021 release date has been set for July 16, 2021, and as the first new-gen title in the series it will simultaneously launch for PS5, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Codemasters says the new-gen versions of F1 2021 will offer "a visual uplift and faster loading times," though there's no word of exclusive features or anything like that so far. If you pick up the PS4 or Xbox One versions of the game, you'll be able to upgrade to their new-gen counterparts for free.

F1 2021 introduces a new story mode called Braking Point which sets players on path from Formula 2 to Formula 1, telling the story of your racer both on the track and in their personal life (and bringing back certified heel Devon Butler from the F1 2019 story mode).

Or if you prefer the Career experience, you'll be able to play through the entire thing in online two-player for the first time, either joining with the same team for co-operative races or signing to different teams to embrace some healthy rivalry. The addition of Real-Season Start will let you jump in at any point in the season with real-time standings for drivers and constructors.

While you'll have to wait until July to play, picking up the digital deluxe edition will give you three days of early access before the standard release date, and it will also include extra drivers to use in My Team, additional PitCoins, and more.